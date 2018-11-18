Jenna Dewan Packs on PDA With New Boyfriend Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan and new boyfriend Steve Kazee were spotted locking lips in a PDA-filled outing over the weekend. The new couple took a quick vacation to Palm Springs, California, where photographers captured them kissing.

In the photographs, which you can see here, Dewan wears a casual pair of jeans and a black tank top while Kazee also dons a casual outfit. The two looked completely smitten with each other as they stood outside Las Casuelas Terraza in downtown Palm Springs with their arms around each other.

Kazee, 43, who was just cast in a starring role in the stage production Love Actually Live, and Dewan, 37, have been spending lots of time together as of late. Their romantic getaway to Palm Springs came a few weeks after Dewan officially filed for divorce from ex-husband Channing Tatum, citing irreconcilable differences.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Dewan is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their 5-year-old daughter Everly, as well as child support and spousal support.

Dewan and Kazee were seen together for the first time last week, holding hands two days after Kazee’s birthday. A source told PEOPLE that the two have “been dating for a couple [of] months and she’s really happy.”

Kazee won a Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for Once in 2012, for which he also won a Grammy. The Kentucky native also appeared in 14 episodes of Shameless as Gus Pfender, Fiona Gallagher’s ex-husband. He also played Riff Bell in two episodes of Nashville and appeared in two episodes of NBC’s Blindspot. He played the role of Edward Lewis during Pretty Woman: The Musical‘s run in Chicago earlier this year.

While it’s unknown how the two met and began dating, the new relationship came about six months after Dewan and Tatum “lovingly” announced their separation in April. Tatum is now reportedly dating British singer Jessie J. Last week, Tatum and Jessie J took Everly to the singer’s concert.

Dewan, who hosted World of Dance for the show’s first two seasons, now stars on Fox’s The Resident and will also appear in Netflix’s upcoming Mixtape series. She announced her departure from World of Dance in October.

“Hi to my World of Dance lovers! I have some news to share: I will not be returning to the show as host for season 3. But! I won’t be able to stay away for long, and plan to return to mentor contestants as much as possible,” Dewan wrote on Instagram on Oct. 1. “It has been an absolute thrill to be a part of this incredible, groundbreaking show from the very beginning, and I am forever grateful to my [NBC] family, [Jennifer Lopez], [Derek Hough], [Ne-Yo] and everyone involved in this journey.”