Jenna Dewan Hinted at Marital Troubles in Recent Interview

Jenna Dewan Tatum hinted in a recent interview that her marriage to Channing Tatum was not as perfect as everyone thought and hinted at marital troubles, two months before they announced their split.

In a February interview with Health Magazine, the 37-year-old Dewan said she was always annoyed whenever a fan would tell her she had the perfect life.

“When people say you guys have such a perfect life, I want to scream and tell them no one’s perfect,” she said.

Instead, she believes there are “great fits,” especially when couples grow together.

“Even if one starts to grow, the other catches up and vice-versa,” Dewan said. “But I think a couple needs to be conscious and to want to do the work and be willing to look at the parts of you that need work. Both of us have been pretty aware and willing to do that.

“We’ve always had the same values. But we’re not perfect! Are you kidding? We fight like other couples, we disagree about things, we have days where we don’t really like each other.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Dewan also admitted it is difficult to carve out time in their busy schedules for time to be intimate together. While they do not schedule sex, she said she has friends who do that and it “might actually be a good idea.”

Notably, Dewan also said she had no immediate interest in expanding their family. They are parents to Evelyn, who turns 5 years old next month.

“A lot of women I know plan it, and that’s their decision, they want it within three years, but that was not a possibility for us,” Dewan told Health. “It felt too overwhelming. I’m so thrilled with one child. If the desire [for another child] comes around, it will happen, that’s the way I look at it.”

Tatum and Dewan met on the set of Step Up in 2006 and married in 2009. They announced their split on social media Monday night.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” the statement read.

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible,” the couple said. “We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

The couple said they will not be commenting on the situation again, and thanked their fans for respecting their privacy.

Photo credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images