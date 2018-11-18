Jenna Dewan and Boyfriend Steve Kazee Spotted Kissing on Romantic Stroll

Jenna Dewan seems to be head over heels for her new actor boyfriend.

The Resident actress, who filed for divorce from Channing Tatum in October, has been spotted around Los Angeles with Shameless actor Steve Kazee several times.

The couple was seen for the first time back in October and was photographed again two weeks ago in Palm Springs. The pair were photographed again Friday packing the PDA on another outing. They were seen holding hands and talking a romantic walk in Beverly Hills.

Take a look at the photos, released by E! News, here.

Dewan and Kazee stopped on the sidewalk to hug and share a passionate kiss before stopping for drinks at a local juicer.

The couple was dressed casually, with Dewan wearing a mid-length blue jacket over a gray top and white skinny jeans, while the actor wore a back zip-up jacket over a gray T-shirt and blue jeans.

Dewan recently opened up about her first relationship since her divorce, saying she is doing well.

“I am very happy,” Dewan told press at the Baby2Baby Gala at 3Labs in Culver City, adding, “I’m happy… I’m great.”

At the time she also commented on how she and Tatum are amicably co-parenting their 5-year-old daughter Everly.

“It’s a little bit different, but you’ve got to keep her grounded and as stabilized as possible,” Dewan said. “Those other things are just part of Mommy and Daddy’s jobs and it’s not anything different. I try really hard to make sure that that stays grounded for her.”

Tatum has also been romantically linked to a new person recently, singer Jessie J. The singer and Dewan both recently commented publicly to denounce fans and press who repeatedly commented on how the two looked alike, and comparing them in a public forum.

“There is a story I have seen be re written over and over again in the past few weeks that talks about myself being compared directly to another beautiful woman regarding our looks and people picking who they think is prettier,” Jessie wrote Instagram earlier this week. “Who feels good from this story? I know I don’t. Who does this story inspire?…? Is picking who is prettier and then continuing to say why a good activity for women to participate in? No.”

“I am a woman that supports ALL women. I am a woman that loves ALL women and will not stand quietly when the media is teaching young girls to constantly compare, one another,” she continued. “Or pick who they think is prettier. We are all BEAUTIFUL. We are enough just the way we are. Be the best you!!! You cant wake up and be anyone but YOU. So please love your face, your body, your mind and your heart. Be good to yourself. And to those around you. Be sensitive with your words. Be kind with your words. You have no idea what they can do to someone. Alone ladies, we are strong. But TOGETHER?! US WOMEN can truly CHANGE THE WORLD.”

Dewan responded to Jessie’s comment, writing: “Amen Jessie! Yes!!!!! Women for women all the way. No need for negativity. Let’s live in a world where we support each other and raise each other up. Like i said before, positive vibes all the way. Nothing but respect [heart emoji].”