Jenelle Evans Posts About ‘Leaving’ David Eason, But It’s Not What You Think

Jenelle Evans recently posted about “leaving” David Eason, but it’s not what you’re thinking. Taking to Instagram, Evans shared a photo of her and her husband. She included a caption that said “LEAVING DAVID,” and added a hashtag for a link in her bio. After clicking the link, followers are taken to an Us Weekly article that features a time line of the couple’s relationship. The post’s wording certainly comes at an interesting time, as Evans recently revealed that she had a tough time staying with Eason after he killed her dog.

During a Q&A on her Instagram Stories thread, Evans was asked if “it was a hard decision” for her to “stay with David after the dog incident.” She replied, “Honestly, yes, we were on bad terms for almost a week. Didn’t talk much. He knows how upset it made me.”

“Now that we are getting over this incident, our relationship has got a lot stronger, she added. “David has completed anger management as well.”

The new posts come after Evans and Eason were recently re-granted custody of their children who had been removed from their home by Child Protective Services.

In late April, it was alleged that Eason has killed Evans puppy, Nugget.

The former Teen Mom 2 star shared a post on Instagram on May 1, memorializing her late pet.

Eason later admitted to taking the dog’s life, and in mid-May CPS intervened out of concern for the children’s well-being.

Evans and Eason spent the next two months meeting with court officials and completing the steps necessary to get their children back. Earlier this month, the children were once again placed in the primary care of the couple.