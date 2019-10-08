Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Get Married

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton are officially married after more than 10 years together. The news was announced by both actors on their Instagram accounts Monday morning. The two were wed over the weekend.

“This past weekend was the best of my entire life,” the 37-year-old actress wrote. “There are dozens of thank yous I need to make. So bear with me over the next week as I gush over the amazing group of people who gave us this beautiful moment. But before we do any of that, Jeff and I just want to put it out there that WE GOT MARRIED! For real.”

She went on to explain why they weren’t already married.

“Here’s the God’s honest fact: From the moment I met [Jeffrey Dean Morgan], he was my husband,” Burton wrote. “Rather than make vows right out of the gate, we lived them. For over ten years. The good times and the bad. Standing up there with our children at our sides – celebrating all that has been – was bliss. I love you Jeffrey. I love our intimate group of friends and family who joined us. I love the various circles of loved ones who have supported us over the years. It was private and magical and everything I dreamed.”

Morgan, 53, shared the news of the wedding by writing, “I’d say words… but there aren’t any. Mrs Morgan…. I love you,” The Walking Dead actor wrote. “Thank you for making me the luckiest man in the world.”

His fellow The Walking Dead star, Steven Ogg commented, “Thank you for sharing your love and generosity of spirit! Love you both!” The Rock chimed in with, “Congratulations my brother.” Diane Kruger wrote, “The most beautiful evening. And you were the most stunning bride.”

The two first started dating in 2009 and have two children together — a son named Augustus, was born in March 2010, and a daughter, George, was born in Feb. 2018. Both have been previously married. Morgan was wed to actress Anya Longwell from 1992 to 2003, while Burton was married to One Tree Hill producer Ian Prange from 2004-2009.