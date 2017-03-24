Jay Mohr Makes Huge Drug Allegation Against Ex Nikki Cox

(Photo: Getty/ Denise Truscello / Contributor)

Jerry Maguire star Jay Mohr has filed for divorce from his estranged wife Nikki Cox and is now claiming that his former spouse is unfit to care for their son due to mental health issues and drug problems. The 46-year-old actor is reportedly seeking sole custody of their five-year-old son, Meredith Daniel Cox Mohr.

The original divorce papers were filed on December 13 of this past year and Mohr initially requested joint legal and physical custody of their son. However, the new documents filed on March 10 show that Mohr was sole custody with Cox receiving “reasonable visitation with Meredith, which shall be professionally monitored.”

Even though they have filed for divorce, Mohr and Cox “have continued to reside in the same residence,” according to People. The new filing from Mohr states that their “living situation has become extremely confusing and untenable; and, our son is suffering.”

“Based upon the increasing hostility in our home, Nikki’s ongoing refusal to attend her mental health issues … her abuse of drugs, and her failure to respect boundaries, I had no choice but to obtain alternate housing for me and our son,” the document states.

Mohr continued in the court docs: “Nikki’s mental health issues continue to go untreated. … she continues to demonstrate that she is incapable of caring for Meredith.”

Back in July of 2016, Jay Mohr first filed for divorce from Cox. However, six days later he called it off.

“I initially filed a Petition for Dissolution of Marriage on July 19, 2016 and sought ex parte custody orders based upon my concerns regarding Meredith’s safety and Nikki’s mental health. My concerns included, but were not limited to, the following facts: Nikki abused drugs, she rarely left her locked bedroom (there were times when Nikki would go 2 full days without seeing Meredith even though we were all in the same house); She was an insomniac who would stay awake for days at a time; she threatened to take her own life on at least two (2) occasions; and she is unable to drive (she never obtained her driver’s license),” the document reads.

The court docs show that Mohr’s son has been acting out by “urinating and defecating in his pants” and also that he “routinely yells and screams” at his mother.

“Nikki’s poor parenting decisions affect Meredith’s well-being. Her refusal to discipline Meredith has made me the parent who enforces the rules in our house,” the doc states. “When I have checked on Meredith in the middle of the night, I have walked into the master bedroom to see Meredith and Nikki awake at 2:00 a.m, watching cartoons and eating candy.”

Mohr also claims Cox “will often come to the guest bedroom in the middle of the night and attempt to seduce me.”

She also allegedly told him that she was expecting another child.

“In January (2017), Nikki told me that she thought she was pregnant. I am azoospermic so this news meant either a miracle had happened, another man had impregnated Nikki, or she was lying. She assured me it was mine.”

Mohr even alleges that his wife is suicidal. On “2 separate occasion,” Cox asked him to “drive her to the Universal Hilton so that she could commit suicide. She almost never sleeps. She has isolated herself and no one ever comes to the house to visit her.”

“While I acknowledge that I still love Nikki, I also acknowledge that we can no longer be married to each other, and I cannot continue to raise our son in a toxic environment,” Mohr said in the docs.

