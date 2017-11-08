It's a Nashville Baby Boom — See Which Country Stars are Currently Expecting

(Photo: Getty / Frazer Harrison) Looks like there's a baby boom happening in Nashville! Several country crooners are currently gearing up to become dads, and whether it's for the very first time or the second or third, it's safe to say these guys can't wait to expand their families. Read on to see which of your favorite stars are expecting, and keep your fingers crossed that their kids will grow up and start a band together. MORE: Country Singer Thomas Rhett's Romantic Gesture for Expectant Wife Will Make You Swoon

Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany Kerr are thrilled to be expecting a baby boy, their first child together. "Both sides of our families are full of girls," he dished to Entertainment Tonight. "I have two, my sister's got three, [Brittany's] sister has got two, and so there are no boys at all. So, for this to be the first boy in the family on both sides is kind of a special thing for everybody." today is the day..... whats it gonna be? boy or girl! #genderreveal A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on May 22, 2017 at 4:45pm PDT prevnext