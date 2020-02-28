Jared Padalecki and Wife Genevieve Cortese Pen Sweet Messages to Each Other to Celebrate 10th Anniversary

Jared Padalecki and Genevieve Cortese are celebrating a major relationship milestone. On Thursday, the couple marked their 10th wedding anniversary with touching posts on social media proclaiming their love for one another. The sweet messages were shared alongside black-and-white photos highlighting their marriage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jared Padalecki (@jaredpadalecki) on Feb 27, 2020 at 2:02pm PST

“Ten years ago today, I was able to convince my best friend to marry me,” the Supernatural star captioned a photo of himself and Cortese on the ski slopes. “I can’t even imagine what I must have done in a past life to deserve to be able spend THIS one with this phenomenal women. I am the luckiest man alive.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Love you baby,” he concluded the note. “Here’s to 10 THOUSAND more.”

Several hours earlier, Cortese had shared her own post to mark the occasion, penning a touching note to her husband alongside an image from their wedding day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genevieve Padalecki (@nowandgen) on Feb 27, 2020 at 9:03am PST

“10 years ago today I said ‘I do,’” she began. “The snow started to fall and we sealed our fate. We’ve grown a million different ways and back over the last 10 years but we’ve always grown together. I’m so lucky it’s you. I’d do it all over again. Here’s to 100 more.”

Cortese continued sharing her love in her Instagram Story, where she posted several more images and messages to mark the occasion. “Falling in love. We were kids,” she captioned one image from early on in their relationship, adding “The day I said ‘yes,’” to an image from the day they became engaged.

“Then came the day I said ‘I do,’” she continued, revealing in another image that “my grandfather married us.”

“I’m so lucky it’s you. I’ll do it all over again,” she added in separate posts, revealing in later posts that she and Padalecki, who surprised her with flowers, celebrated their anniversary with “Anniversary crème brulee.”

Padalecki and Cortese initially met in 2008 on the set of Supernatural, according to Us Weekly, and became engaged just a year later. In February of 2019, the couple tied the knot in Cortese’s hometown of Sun Valley, Idaho, later welcoming son Thomas, 7, son Shepherd, 6, and daughter Odette, 2.