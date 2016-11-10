Jamie-Lynn Sigler Shares the Hardest Part of Motherhood

#TBT Mi familia. A photo posted by Jamie Lynn Sigler (@jamielynnsigler) on Oct 27, 2016 at 2:09pm PDT

Jamie-Lynn Sigler is loving motherhood!

The Sopranos star welcomed her first child with husband Cutter Dykstra three years ago. She and the baseball player can’t get enough of their time as parents to toddler, Beau.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The best part of being a mom to a three-year-old is just seeing him grow into his own person, especially now he’s in school and becoming such an individual,” the actress told Us Weekly. “Maybe things that I’ve instilled in him he’s expressing out in the world. It’s really cool to see the little boy he’s becoming.”

Not only does she face the same challenges all mothers do in their day-to-day lives, but she’s doing it all while battling multiple sclerosis.

“The hard part is it’s exhausting,” Sigler confessed. “You’re just so ready for them to go to sleep at the end of the day, but then once he goes to sleep I miss him!”