Jack Osbourne Dating L.A. Artist Meg Zany 7 Months Post-Divorce

Jack Osbourne has a new love in his life, seven months removed from his divorce from ex-wife Lisa Stelly.

The reality TV star was spotted with Los Angeles based street artist Meg Zany after the two went on a coffee run in Los Angeles on Friday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Click here to see photos of the outing from Radar Online reports that the two have been dating for four months.

Osbourne and Stelly announced their separation in May and settled their divorce in August. They agreed to join custody of their children, Pearl, 6, Andy, 3, and Minnie, 10 months.

Both received a house in the agreement. Stelly, 31, transferred the deed for their former shared mansion in Studio City, California, to Osbourne, who transferred the deed to their Sherman Oaks home in Los Angeles to her.

But it hasn’t been smooth sailing in the breakup. A month prior to the divorce settlement, Osbourne allegedly punched Stelly’s new boyfriend, Michael Gabel, in the head.

TMZ reported at the time that Gabel attempted to intervene in a feud between Osbourne and Stelly in July at their Studio City home, and that Osbourne punched him before leaving. Gabel did not press charges. Obsournereportedly apologized after the incident.

The Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour star and the Fancy Sprinkles founder announced their split in May via Osbourne’s Instagram account.

“The news about us separating has probably come as a bit of a shock to everyone. But, we just want to clear the air and share with you what’s going on,” the statement read. “So, first and foremost, we absolutely still love each other. Our family is the most important thing in our lives, and we tried everything we could for many years to make this work. What’s best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together. … We are disappointed but feel confident that we will continue to grow our relationship as coparents and best friends.”

Back in July, Osbourne told Us Weekly that they were “trucking along” and shared their plan for co-parenting.

“I think people put so much emphasis into, ‘Oh, I’m going to raise my kid to be like this. I’m going to raise my kid to be like that,’ but for me, I’m in the business of making good citizens,” he said. “I just want a good human being to just do good. That’s it. I don’t care what it is as long as it’s positive and good, and you’re not making some weird life choice that ends up hurting people.”

He added, “Like I said, I’m in the business of making good citizens.”