Iggy Azalea Confirms Romance With NFL Player DeAndre Hopkins

Iggy Azalea is single no more. The 28-year-old “Fancy” rapper revealed in an interview Tuesday that she’s dating Houston Texan wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

When asked whether she prefers the Miami Dolphins or the Houston Texas during an interview with Y 100 Miami on Tuesday, Azalea said, “Houston Texans.”

“Do you know why I’m asking you this?” the interviewer asked, to which Azalea laughed and responded, “Yes.”

“DeAndre Hopkins, are we dating — or what’s the situation?” the interviewer pressed.

“Yeah, we’re in a relationship,” she confirmed.

Romance rumors first sparked after the two flirted in the Instagram comments of one of the NFL player’s posts, which was captioned, “My Aussies call me Legend.” Azalea then wrote, “I could think of a few other things to call you.”

“[I] could think of a few to call you myself,” Hopkins replied, sending fans into a frenzy. One fan was bold enough to ask Hopkins, “Are you her boyfriend?” and he responded, “Yes indeed.”

Azalea also responded to a fan wondering about their relationship status. “He’s my mans, he didn’t drop it. We good. But I will spit in his eggs if he keep playin with me on ig,” she said.

Azalea was previously engaged to professional basketball player Nick Young but called it quits in 2016 after he was involved in an alleged cheating scandal. “Unfortunately although I love Nick and have tried to rebuild my trust in him- it’s become apparent in the last few weeks I am unable to,” she wrote on Instagram, adding that she “genuinely wishes Nick the best.”

Earlier this year, she told Andy Cohen during Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live that she got revenge on Young for cheating.

“I used to break stuff in our house, and I realized that I was breaking my own s—,” she said. “I was like, ‘That’s stupid,’ and he didn’t care. So I was like, ‘I’m going to find some s— you care about and I’m going to start destroying that,’ Which was his clothes.”

“I burnt it all, darling,” she said in reference of his clothes. “Every designer you could think of, I’ve burned.”

After Young won an NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors this June, Azalea bashed him when he cracked a joke about their former relationship. During a post-game interview, Young told a reporter, “I went from being snitched on to about to put a ring on.”

By “snitched on” he was referring to a video then-teammate D’Angelo Russell filmed showing Young admitting that he had cheated on Azalea in the past.

“I want him to stop referencing the s— he did as if it’s funny or even cool just because it’s old now,” Azalea wrote in the comments section of a photo she posted around that time. “I’ve moved on but it’s never gonna be a cute joke to make, Congrats on the win tho.”