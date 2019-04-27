Idris Elba: ‘Avengers’ Actor Marries Sabrina Dhowre

Idris Elba is officially a married man!

The Avengers: Infinity War and Luther actor tied the knot with Sabrina Dhowre on Friday, according to British Vogue. The nuptials apparently occurred in Marrakech, Morocco as part of a three-day celebration.

While full details will be revealed at a later date, the magazine posted few snaps from the ceremony, including one of the bride and groom embracing each other.

In the wedding photos taken by photographer Sean Thomas, Dhowre is shown in an elegant off-the-shoulder A-line gown from Vera Wang. Her makeup was done by Charlotte Tilbury, and her hair was done by Luana Babbi.

Elba is seen in a classy tuxedo tailored by Ozwald Boateng. Alongside another one of Thomas’ shots, Boateng took to Instagram to share his honor about playing a part in the actor’s big day.

The full details of the actor’s wedding will appear in the July edition of British Vogue.

Elba’s biggest role to date came in the form of the mystical Asgardian Heimdall in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He portrayed the character in the three Thor films (Thor, Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok) and two of the Avengers films (Avengers: Age of Ultron and Avengers: Infinity War). He has also appeared in Star Trek Beyond, Beasts of No Nation, The Jungle Book, Zootopia, Finding Dory, Pacific Rim, The Dark Tower and Prometheus, among others.

He is also slated to join the Fast and the Furious franchise in August when he portrays villain Brixton lore in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Elba is also slated to join Warner Bros.’ universe of DC Comics movies in an unknown role for 2021’s The Suicide Squad.

He is also highly regarded in the TV world through his roles on The Wire, Luther and the new Netflix series Turn Up Charlie. He is also known to fans of the NBC sitcom The Office as recurring Season 5 character Charles Miner.

To top it all off, Elba is also a revered electronic music producer, recently appearing at both weekends of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Dhowre was by his side during both festival weekends as the couple neared closer to their wedding day.