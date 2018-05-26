Hugh Grant Marries Anna Eberstein in London

Hugh Grant is married for the first time at age 57 to Anna Eberstein.

The Love Actually actor tied the knot with the Swedish television producer in London at the Chelsea Register Office on Friday, May 25.

According to E! News, photos show the couple celebrating with friends and family outside of the wedding venue after tying the knot. The wedding comes days after the couple announced their engagement and a few months since welcoming their third child together, Grant’s fifth.

The actor shocked fans Tuesday when reports surfaced he was engaged to Eberstein, after decades of having sworn off marriage.

“This is a day none of Hugh’s friends ever thought would come,” a source told The Sun. “He will soon be a pensioner and has finally become a family man.”

Back in March, Grant’s ex and close friend Elizabeth Hurley shared the news of Grant’s son’s birth during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, telling the host after being asked whether she was “surprised” Grant was a father to multiple children, “Well, he had another last week. He has five.”

“He was over 50 when he spawned them all,” the model and actress, 52, joked, adding on a slightly more serious note.

“No, he’s an enchanting dad. Really, really sweet,” she continued. “Having these kids has transformed him from a very miserable person into a fairly miserable person. It’s improved him. He’s gone up the scale.”

News that Grant and Eberstein, 39, were expecting once again broke in early January, when they were photographed in New York City and Eberstein’s baby bump could be seen peeking through her coat.

“I’m very happy to be getting another grandchild. She’s due rather soon,” Eberstein’s mother Susanne reportedly told Swedish magazine Aftonbladet at the time.

The Paddington 2 star also has a son, Feliz Chang, 5, and daughter Tabitha Xaio Xi, 6, with his ex Tinglang Hong.

Grant commented on parenthood to PEOPLE in January, specifically on how he makes his kids laugh, “It’s always amusing to put your underpants on your head.”

“My little girl, too, likes nappies on my head,” he added.

And the star couldn’t imagine his life any other way, saying, “Suddenly you love someone more than yourself. It’s unheard of in my case. And they love you, and it’s all enchanting.”

In his talk with PEOPLE, Grant admitted his children are the reason he doesn’t really rush when it comes to looking for work.

“I have 400 children and so many other things in my life,” he says, adding that “what’s nice is when work comes along, it tends to be a bit more challenging. I’m too old and ugly to be the young leading man in romantic comedies now, thank God.”