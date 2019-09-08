How ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Met Husband David Paul Olsen

NCIS: Los Angeles star Daniela Ruah has an interesting meet-cute story with her husband, David Paul Olsen. The actress plays Kensi Blye on the beloved TV series, and has an on-screen romance with Deeks, played by Eric Christian Olsen. In real life, however, she has an equally compelling love story with Eric’s brother.

Ruah and Olsen went on their first date in the February of 2011, Eric revealed in an interview on The Queen Latifah Show. At the time, he said that his brother and his co-star were both dating “awful” people, and he hated to see it. He felt that neither of them were able to be themselves, so he decided to try and get them together. Thankfully, his brother was his stunt double, so he had the perfect place to introduce them.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“When they got together, because [David] came on to do stunts, I would say something nice about her to him and then say something to him about her,” he said in the 2014 interview. “That was enough to kinda get them started in conversation and it became this wonderful relationship.”

Eric’s scheme worked out better than he could have hoped, as he was soon blessed with a nephew from the couple. In the interview, he patted himself on the back for his match-making success.

“Now two of my favorite people just had a third,” he said.

That same year, Ruah and Olsen tied the knot as well. Not long after their son River was born, the two traveled to Portugal to say their vows. Their love story was far from over, however, as Ruah has repeatedly reminded fans online. Last year, she posted a touching anniversary message alongside a photo of them arm-in-arm.

“Together for over 7 and married 4 years today! Everything is better with you: parenting, traveling, working, building life…. you motivate me to reach farther everyday. I’ll marry you all the time. Oh and you make really cute kids….” she wrote.

They are now a family of four, having welcomed a daughter, Sierra a few years after their wedding. River is now 6 years old, while Sierra is 3. The family is a fan favorite with their Instagram group photos.

The family is still close with Eric as well, and his wife Sarah Wright Olsen. The in-laws have two children the same age as River and Sierra as well, so it looks like they will be intertwined for years to come, both on-screen and off.

Ruah returns to NCIS: Los Angeles for Season 11 on Sept. 29 on CBS.