How Long Have Tiger Woods and Erica Herman Been Dating?

Tiger Woods’ golf career isn’t the only reason he makes headlines. The professional athlete’s relationship with Erica Herman has been a source of lots of buzz surrounding Woods in recent years. Following Woods’ public divorce from wife Elin Nordegren, who chased him from their mansion wielding a golf club after learning of his infidelity, fans have been interested in his romantic dealings.

After checking into and completing sex rehab, Woods was linked to Herman, whom he’s been with for some time. As reported by The Cheat Sheet, Herman and Woods have been seen together at a number of events. They locked lips after his 2019 Masters win in April, and people have been eager to know more about them since.

According to the outlet, Herman used to work in the restaurant business. That’s how she and Woods were first introduced, in fact. Herman was the general manager at a Florida restaurant owned by the golfer, which is aptly titled The Woods. They met in 2017 and made their first public appearance together the following year. Herman has since stopped working at the restaurant, The Cheat Sheet said.

Woods and Herman have been a couple ever since. Their relationship is moving at a moderate pace, according to PEOPLE. An insider told the outlet they’re enjoying one another’s company, but are in no rush to move toward marriage.

“No one has signed any paperwork. It’s not like they’re pledging their lives to each other. But she’s really nice and Tiger likes her,” the source said. “Tiger doesn’t like to be alone…But he doesn’t like to settle. Not anymore. So when he’s with someone, he really needs to be into her.”

Herman has been good for Woods, according to Page Six. Following his rehab stint, she’s been a source of support for the golfer.

“She’s been 100 percent supportive, when he was down with his health and all that stuff,” pal Arjun Atwal told Page Six.

In fact, Atwal said Herman was his “main support system” following his fourth back surgery in 2017.

“It’s not like he has a bunch of people around,” Atwal said. “She was right there for him.”

In November 2009, the National Enquirer published a story revealing that Woods was having an affair with a New York City night club hostess named Rachel Uchitel. Two days later, as Page Six reported, Woods crashed his car into a fire hydrant and tree while running from the house while Nordegren — his wife of five years — chased after him.

Nordegren reportedly discovered texts between Uchitel and Woods on her husband’s phone while he was passed out after taking Ambien.

Page Six reported that Uchitel wasn’t the only other woman in Woods’ life at the time. He was also involved with several porn stars, many of whom came forward after his affair was revealed to say they’d had sex with him. In December 2009, Woods released a statement admitting to being unfaithful and announced plans to take “an indefinite break from professional golf.”

He completed 45 days in a therapy program and divorced Nordegren in August 2010. He lost endorsement deals with AT&T and Gatorade as a result of that scandal.