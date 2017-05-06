‘Hills’ Star Kristin Cavallari’s Beach Vacation Is Quenching Our Wanderlust

At one of the most magical places I've ever been....✨ A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Mar 25, 2017 at 5:23am PDT

Um, the vacation envy is real. Former MTV star, Kristin Cavallari took to Instagram to share images of her vacation in Tulum, a resort town on Mexico's Caribbean coast and south of Cancun. Offering the perfect combination of rest, tranquility and seclusion, the area is rich with luxury, activities and much relaxation.

Cavallari, 30, who has been sharing images to her social media this weekend from Tulum, is currently staying at the prestigious and luxe, Azulik Resort and Maya Spa, a beautiful location that boasts awe-inspiring and eco-friendly accommodations for all who visit.

In addition to turquoise seaside views and vibrant forested paths, the adult-only resort creates the perfect atmosphere for guests to rejuvenate and reconnect with the essentials in their life. While a beach bar lets you sip your worries away by the sea, the Moroccan style lounge lets you feast away on delicious Thai food and dance the sun away. And it looks like Cavallari and her husband, Jay Cutler, 33, are having a very fun time!

The resorts also hold a plethora of villas to best suit your needs as a couple, like the Luxury Aztec or Sky Villa, which look pretty likeable — especially for Cavallari who was seen swinging on a villa porch.

Built from native materials and decorated with stylish details that highlight luxury and class, each of their wooden-crafted villas is distinguished by their elegance and balance to its exotic surroundings that give all guests a 360-degree view that set the perfect mood for romance.

If you're looking for inspiration for your next trip this spring and summer, check out some of our favorites from Cavallari.

Crusin' 📸: JC . Not sure why it looks like I'm holding a pregnant belly...wind was blowing and I was trying to hold down my romper 😏 A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Mar 25, 2017 at 6:41pm PDT

Drinks for 2 ❤️ A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Mar 25, 2017 at 2:53pm PDT

All I need | @uncommonjames Fishbone jewelry @aikidoswimwear bikini and sandals from my spring line @nordstrom @chineselaundry A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Mar 26, 2017 at 5:33am PDT

Swingin' around ☀️ A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Mar 26, 2017 at 9:59am PDT

