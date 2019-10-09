Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan Wedding Photos Hit Instagram, and They Are Stunning

Just days after Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton tied the knot, the couple is sharing more photos from their secret wedding. The couple had been together for more than 10 years, welcoming two children together, before their romantic ceremony over the weekend, with Burton taking to Instagram on Tuesday to reflect on the moment she said yes to the dress.

“I never wanted a wedding dress. ‘I don’t want a white dress and I absolutely dont want a strapless dress!’” Burton reflected, adding that all of that changed after she met designer Carol Hannah.

“I’d come across her designs on one of those massive bridal sites, while I juggled my kids this summer. As I consulted with our outstanding stylist and all around genius advisor [Jeanne Yang], I kept using Carol’s designs as points of reference,” she wrote. “‘ Architectural. Asymmetrical. Not too girly.’”

According to Burton, once day Yang decided to call Hannah directly.

“I was nervous going into their salon. I’d tried wedding dresses on once before and it was a miserable experience. Pretentious. Pompous. But not this time,” Burton wrote. “Carol and her whole team knew what I wanted without me even having to say it. She led me to this dress right away and from the moment I tried it in it was a no brainer.”

“I had been wrong. I did want a white strapless dress. I wanted THIS one,” she continued. “I cannot thank that group of women enough for holding my hand and bearing with me. The craftsmanship was only trumped by the kindness. My last fitting was two days before the wedding. Jeanne and I met at their studio and that was the giddy moment where all the wedding festivities kicked off.”

Burton walked down the aisle in the Hannah-created gown on Saturday in a ceremony that was performed by Dean’s Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles and his The Walking Dead co-star Norman Reedus.



Reflecting on the big day, Dean called it “the best day of our lives. Ever ever,” writing that he “just never knew that it could be so damn perfect. It was. And more.”

Dean and Burton first started dating in 2009 and have welcomed two children together – a son named Augustus, born in March 2010, and a daughter, George, born in Feb. 2018.