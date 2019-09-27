Here’s When Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Are Reportedly Getting Married

Wedding bells are ringing for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber as the already married couple prepares for their lavish commitment ceremony in just three days. The newlyweds are to tie the knot again on Sept. 30, according to a save-the-date obtained by TMZ, at the stunning Montage Palmetto Bluff Resort in South Carolina.

The singer and his model bride initially married in a courthouse ceremony in September 2018 after getting engaged in July 2018 and have been vocal defenders of their relationship amid speculation that they would never make it down the aisle for real.

“Nobody from the outside really knows what’s going on between us,” Hailey told Vogue Australia of the criticism towards their relationship from the outside in an interview published earlier this month. “When I had hundreds of thousands of comments bombarding me with: ‘He’s never going to this,’ ‘You’re never going to that,’ ‘You’ll be divorced by then,’ you can’t help but wonder: ‘Does someone see something that I don’t see?’”

She added, “But the only two people in a relationship are the two people in it.”

That isn’t to say being married isn’t difficult, especially with Justin only age 25 and Hailey only 22. Hailey didn’t think age had much to do with the troubles in their relationship, however, saying, “marriage is always going to be hard” and that the best relationships are “the relationships that you put the work into.”

“Specifically, I said that when there were a lot of new things,” she said. “I had never lived with someone before. I never had to cohabit with somebody in that way, so I was learning how to share space with someone for the first time. We were trying to bend in each other’s direction and learn what was comfortable.”

We can’t wait to see the wedding pictures!

