Heidi Klum’s Boyfriend Vito Schnabel Addresses Cheating Rumors

Heidi Klum’s boyfriend, Vito Schnabel, will not stand for being called a cheater.

Schnabel quickly slammed rumors that he cheated on the supermodel after blurry photos of him allegedly kissing an unidentified woman in London surfaced online this weekend.

“The claims that have been made are a misinterpretation of an entirely innocent situation,” Schnabel said in a statement obtained by Us Weekly. “There is nothing more to this than I was simply saying goodnight to a family friend and we went our separate ways.”

Klum was in New York City at the time of the kissing scandal.

The America’s Got Talent judge and the art dealer have been dating since 2014 following her split from former bodyguard Martin Kirsten and her divorce from ex-husband Seal. Schnabel is the eldest son of director Julian Schnabel and has been previously linked to stars like Demi Moore and Elle Macpherson.

