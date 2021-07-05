Heidi Klum Reveals Why She Renewed Her Vows With Seal So Many Times

✖

Heidi Klum and singer Seal were married from 2005 through 2014, her second marriage following hairdresser Ric Pipino and current husband Tom Kaulitz of Tokio Hotel. But according to a new interview with Klum, she and the "Kiss From a Rose" singer actually said, "I do," more than once.

According to the Sunday Times (via Yahoo Entertainment), Klum revealed that she and Seal renewed their vows each year before splitting. "I think I got married eight times to Seal," Klum told the Sunday Times. "I thought it would be kind of, like, fun. I thought it would be a fest of love. But you know, that doesn't work either. I tried, you can't say I didn't try!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

Klum continued on, explaining that the repeated vow ceremonies didn't have the effect she hoped and she lost faith. "Like, 'This is really not working.' But I tried," Klum said.

Seal has also commented on this in the past, discussing the numerous vow renewals with Bravo host Andy Cohen. "[That] was my ex-wife's idea, to be honest," Seal said, revealing his distaste for the events. "It kind of turned into a little bit of a circus, which I wasn't terribly fond of because, by default, I'm quite a private person."

While the love had left their lives, the former couple still share three children together and co-parent. There are some headaches, like Klum's stay in Germany in 2020 and her accusations that Seal was blocking their kids from accompanying her while she filmed Germany's Next Top Model.

"It could be easier sometimes, but everyone is healthy and that's the most important thing," Klum says of the arrangement. "Everything else can be figured out."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

Klum has had a wild pair of years to this point. Not only did she test positive for the coronavirus, halting the filming of America's Got Talent in 2020, but she also had to postpone her annual Halloween bash, leaving her to showcase her costume choice from home. It still impressed, but the magic was not there for anybody in 2020.

That said, the 47-year-old still impresses in other ways, cutting a gorgeous figure for cameras despite feeling the age. In her most recent post, she was strutting for the America's Got Talent stage and proving that sometimes the best outfit is the one you already own.