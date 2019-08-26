Have Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Spoken Since Their Split?

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announced their separation on Aug. 10, and while their initial statement appeared amicable, things soon took a more dramatic turn when various sources began speaking out about their relationship and the alleged reasons why it ended.

As for their current situation, a source claimed to Woman’s Day that the two are acting “like strangers” amid their split.

“They have not had a lot of communication. There is nothing to say,” the source said, via the Daily Mail. The insider also claimed that Cyrus is “a bit disappointed” that Hemsworth filed for divorce “so quickly,” with the actor having filed last week.

“Liam is just so done with it. There is no turning back and he knows he wants to move on,” the source said, adding that the 29-year-old is considering moving back to his native Australia for a “fresh start.”

“Liam has been thinking long and hard coming back home,” they said. “It will do him good to be away from the Hollywood scene and Miley’s network.”

Both parties have since spoken out about the breakup, with Hemsworth first sharing an Instagram post on Aug. 12 stating that he would not be making any comments to the media. Ten days later, Cyrus addressed her relationship in a series of tweets, writing emphatically that she did not cheat on Hemsworth.

“I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide,” she shared. “I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.”

Since the split was reported, Hemsworth has been laying low in Australia while Cyrus has been seen with Kaitlynn Carter. The two women were photographed kissing while on vacation in Italy and have also been seen together in Los Angeles.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the couple’s rep said in a statement via ET earlier this month. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

