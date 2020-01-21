Halsey Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Boyfriend Evan Peters

Evan Peters turned 33 on Monday, Jan. 20, and the actor was gifted with a birthday tribute from girlfriend Halsey, who posted a sweet black and white photo booth strip of the couple on Instagram. The two visible photos from the strip see the pair kissing before they look up, Halsey’s arms around Peters’ neck.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Jan 20, 2020 at 11:58am PST

“happy birthday darling,” the caption read. “I can’t imagine a world without you in it.”

Halsey and Peters have reportedly been dating for around four months and have kept their relationship relatively private, sharing just a few photos of each other on social media. The couple had been rumored to be dating for several weeks after they were spotted holding hands at Six Flags Magic Mountain theme park in Los Angeles in late September last year. They eventually confirmed their relationship around one week after they were seen with their arms around each other at a restaurant in Los Angeles on Oct. 20.

The pair made their red carpet debut as a couple on Oct. 26 when they attended FX’s American Horror Story 100th Episode Celebration, one day after they made their relationship Instagram official after Halsey’s Halloween party.

“They’ve become inseparable and Evan is staying with Halsey at her house,” a source told E! News this month. “He still has an apartment in the valley, but she has a gorgeous new house that she bought last year. It makes more sense for them to be at her place, so they have been spending all of their time there.”

“They seem very happy together,” the source added. “They don’t want to be apart.”

Speaking to The Sun, Halsey, real name Ashley Frangipane, explained why she doesn’t feel the need to speak about her relationship with Peters.

“A friend of mine — another female artist who has been criticized for dating a lot of people — said, ‘Ashley, you need to live your f—ing life and ignore what people say about you,’” she recalled. “And so now I keep everything to myself in terms of my romantic relationships. I will say that it’s good to not date another musician as then your work follows you everywhere. Now it’s my personal life so I get to go home to somebody that I love and spend time with them, and it not be about work.”

