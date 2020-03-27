Halsey and Evan Peters Fuel Breakup Rumors After She Deletes All His Photos off Instagram

Halsey sparked rumors she and American Horror Story actor Evan Peters broke up after she deleted all photos of the two together on her Instagram page. She also had dinner with her ex-boyfriend, fellow singer Yunglud, on Sunday, which could be seen as a hint of a reunion. Peters and the “Closer” singer started dating in September 2019 and made their red carpet debut a month later.

All photos Halsey shared that also feature Peters, including a sweet birthday tribute she shared on Jan. 20, have been deleted. She also shared a photo of a dinner she ate with Yungblud on Sunday on her Instagram Story, reports InTouch Weekly. Yungblud, who collaborated with Halsey on the single “11 Minutes” last year, shared the exact same photo, confirming he was there.

“My first crack at making a Sunday dinner. Supplies were limited,” Halsey wrote in the caption. Yungblud added “can confirm,” along with heart and check mark emojis.

The only photo of Peters and Halsey the singer still has up is their Valentine’s Day post, which included two photos of them together in Switzerland.

Halsey and Peters were first seen together in September. Then on the weekend before Halloween, they attended the American Horror Story 100th Episode Celebration in Los Angeles together, making their red carpet debut. Halsey dressed as Cher, while Peters was dressed as Sonny Bono. In November, rumors they were expecting a baby together surfaced after paparazzi spotted Peters patting Halsey’s stomach.

“Still not pregnant. Still just allergic to gluten. Still love pancakes,” Halsey wrote in one tweet about the rumors. “Is it a boy? Is it a girl? It’s pancakes,” she added in another message.

During an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Halsey said she stopped dating musicians “for my own benefit.”

“When I’m dating another musician, I’m doing everything in my power to help them succeed and watch them shine,” Halsey told Lowe. “I want them to take up all the space and be the best they can be because they deserve it and they should be! I obviously fell in love with them for a reason and I think they’re amazing and I want everyone to think they’re amazing. At some point, I’m like, ‘Where do I fit in this box?’ At a certain point, I was like, ‘I need to get a bigger box.’”

Halsey said she and Peters’ relationship was succeeding because she was keeping things out of the public eye. “I have been far more discreet about my romantic pursuits than I ever have in the past,” she said at the time.

Halsey released her third album Manic in January. She is still scheduled to tour this summer, although it could be postponed by the coronavirus pandemic. Peters is returning for American Horror Story Season 10, which will air sometime this year.

Photo credit: Getty Images