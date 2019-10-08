Hailey Baldwin Posts Wedding Kiss Photo With Justin Bieber That Has Fans Crying

Since Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber hosted their romantic wedding on Sept. 30, the cute couple hasn’t stopped posting photos of their special night and one in particular has fans going crazy! Baldwin shared two sweet photos of the pair. The first picture is a black and white image of the pair close to kissing, while Baldwin is wrapped her wedding dress while Bieber is suited in his wedding attire. The second one is an up close view of their wedding rings, and fans loved every bit.

View this post on Instagram 9.30.19 ❤️ A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) on Oct 7, 2019 at 2:02pm PDT

One follower wrote, “You both are so beautiful, i’m speechless! your wedding looked so beautiful and perfect. i’m so happy for you [pink heart].”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“WOW THE CONTENT WE DESERVE! I’m so happy for you both [heart] you two looking hot and beautiful as always,” someone else said. Another fan echoed, posting, “Breathtaking! congrats hails! Praying many blessings!”

The two originally said “I do” in secret a year ago in a New York City courthouse. This time, they decided to celebrate with a traditional style wedding and did so with 154 guest in attendance, including celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, along with Scooter Braun and many more. The location was in South Carolina along the May River at the Montage — a place that runs close to Biebers heart.

“The Montage has long been like a second home to Justin. He many times escaped to the Montage when he needed some quiet time. They both love the Palmetto Bluff Montage,” an insider said.

Bieber has also shared plenty of photos since their special day, including one that shows off his wedding ring and iced out grill!

View this post on Instagram Looking forward to forever with you @haileybieber A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Oct 1, 2019 at 11:54am PDT

Over the years the couple has been the center of controversy due to fan criticism. For years, Bieber dated on-and-off-again girlfriend Selena Gomez and when he proposed to Baldwin, fans were taken by surprise. Just ahead of their wedding, Baldwin got candid during an interview with Vogue Australia.

“Nobody from the outside really knows what’s going on between us,” she said. “When I had hundreds of thousands of comments bombarding me with: ‘He’s never going to this,’ ‘You’re never going to that,’ ‘You’ll be divorced by then,’ you can’t help but wonder: ‘Does someone see something that I don’t see?’”