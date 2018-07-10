Hailey Baldwin’s Most Telling Tweets to Justin Bieber Through the Years

Hailey Baldwin has been stanning Justin Bieber since long before he asked her to marry him. It turns out she’s been one of his biggest fans for years — with the tweets to prove it. Whether she’s tweeting about his music, praising his Saturday Night Live performances or even shipping him and Selena Gomez, it’s clear Baldwin has felt strongly about Bieber for many years.

Check out the best of Baldwin’s many tweets about Bieber with a fresh perspective now that the pair is engaged.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When she obsessed over his music

Just like any other fan, Baldwin frequently praised Bieber’s music. The only difference? She would one day become his fiancée — a scenario we’re guessing many a Bieber fan has dreamed of.

“@justinbieber #MISTLETOE is #1 on ITunes! Congrats!!!! :)” she wrote in 2011 when his holiday song debuted.

She apparently kept a watchful eye on the charts whenever a new Bieber song dropped. “@justinbieber boyfriend is such a good song! Already to number 1 on iTunes, that’s amazing! #BOYFRIEND” she wrote.

@justinbieber boyfriend is such a good song! Already to number 1 on iTunes, that’s amazing! #BOYFRIEND — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) March 26, 2012

She especially loved that he dedicated “Turn To You” about his mom. “I honestly think this was one of @justinbieber’s songs yet! A sweet dedication to his Mom, such good lyrics! Wrote it himself I’m guessing!” she wrote.

I honestly think this was one of @justinbieber‘s songs yet! A sweet dedication to his Mom, such good lyrics! Wrote it himself I’m guessing! — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) May 11, 2012

When she followed all his appearances

We’d be surprised if there’s a Justin Bieber appearance Baldwin ever missed. In 2011 she tweeted about seeing him on the Today show, three years after they’d already met. “At Today Show to see @justinbieber perform. First time we met was 3 years ago at today show. Crazy!” she wrote.

At Today Show to see @justinbieber perform. First time we met was 3 years ago at today show. Crazy! — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) November 23, 2011

She enjoyed his appearance at the 2012 Oscar Awards. “Hahahaa Bieber in the Oscar opening skit! Classic! “I’m here to give you the 18 to 24 demographic..” @justinbieber haha,” she wrote.

Hahahaa Bieber in the Oscar opening skit! Classic! “I’m here to give you the 18 to 24 demographic..” @justinbieber haha — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) February 27, 2012

And she was particularly impressed when he hosted Saturday Night Live in 2013. “I’ve seen a lot of people host SNL, including family members and I must say @JustinBieber you killed it! Great job you were hysterical!” Baldwin said.

I’ve seen a lot of people host SNL, including family members and I must say @JustinBieber you killed it! Great job you were hysterical! — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) February 10, 2013

When she shipped him and Selena Gomez

Like any true Bieber fan, there was a time when she couldn’t see him ending up with anyone else but his longtime love Selena Gomez, who he dated off-and-on both before and after he dated Baldwin for the first time. In fact, Bieber and Gomez were seen together multiple times several months before Bieber struck back up with Baldwin in 2018.

“She is beyond flawless and he’s ya know he’s Bieber. They are the perfect relationship.. -___- forever alone,” Baldwin wrote in 2012.

@Woahitsxmely seriously though. She is beyond flawless and he’s ya know he’s Bieber. They are the perfect relationship.. -___- forever alone — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) January 8, 2012

And in a since-deleted tweet, Baldwin even called their pairing a “teenage dream.”

“I don’t care what anyone says but Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez together is the definition of a teenage dream! #word,” she tweeted in 2011, shown in a screen grab by The Cut.

When she admired his religious beliefs

Bieber and Baldwin have long touted their Christian faiths. In their social media posts announcing their engagement this week, they both thanked God for each other. Way back in 2011 and 2012, Baldwin admired that about Bieber.

“@justinbieber really cool of u to publicy thank God and Jesus in ur speech!” she wrote in 2011.

@justinbieber really cool of u to publicy thank God and Jesus in ur speech! — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) August 30, 2011

In 2012, she retweeted Bieber, who had shared a Bible verse. “RT @justinbieber: This is my commandment, that you love one another as I have loved you. – John 15:12.”

RT @justinbieber: This is my commandment, that you love one another as I have loved you. –

John 15:12 — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) December 18, 2012

When she poked fun at him

She felt comfortable enough in her love and admiration for Bieber that she even poked fun at him from time to time.

In one tweet from 2011, she joked that he looked a bit goofy in a photo he shared to social media — sneaking in a compliment at the end.

“@justinbieber why are you holding a snake …? … I think u need to loose the glasses…. But I love the shoes lol,” she said.

@justinbieber why are you holding a snake …? … I think u need to loose the glasses…. But I love the shoes lol — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) August 29, 2011

Later that year, she even said she wanted Justin Bieber wrapping paper. “OMG! I need Bieber wrapping paper ASAP,” she wrote.

OMG! I need Bieber wrapping paper ASAP. — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) December 24, 2011

She showed her sarcastic side in 2013, writing, “@justinbieber lol sick tweets.”

@justinbieber lol sick tweets — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) February 24, 2013

And in her most recent tweet at Bieber, she told him he was being cheesy after retweeting a sentimental quote from him. “‘RT @justinbieber: Live love and laugh. Thanks’ genuinely this is cheesy,” she said.

“RT @justinbieber: Live love and laugh. Thanks” genuinely this is cheesy — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) September 29, 2015

When she left a little room for flirting

But of course, she couldn’t help but flirt with Bieber from time to time either. When he turned 18, she hinted that she wished she could have gone to his birthday party. “Ahhh wish me and @StephenBaldwin7 [were] able to make @justinbieber’s 18th last night. Been hearing it was so much fun!” she wrote, mentioning her father, actor Stephen Baldwin.

Ahhh wish me and @StephenBaldwin7 we’re able to make @justinbieber‘s 18th last night. Been hearing it was so much fun! — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) March 3, 2012

“Oh hey @justinbieber waddup doeee…?” she wrote in 2012.

Oh hey @justinbieber waddup doeee…? — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) February 13, 2012

And in the most flirtatious tweet of all, she gushed over Bieber’s dark hair color in 2012. “@justinbieber can we just talk about your dark hair for a second… #itlooksreallygood,” she said.