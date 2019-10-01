Hailey Baldwin Changes Facebook Name to Hailey Bieber

Hailey Baldwin officially changed her Facebook name to Hailey Bieber ahead of her wedding with husband Justin Bieber. The two already legally married at a courthouse, but now have set off tocelebrate the special occasion with a traditional style ceremony.

Baldwin changed her last name to Bieber on Instagram after getting married to the young pop star in Sept. 2018 at a New York City courthouse, but this time, she carried that over to Facebook.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The two are getting married later Monday in South Carolina. The couple booked the Montage Palmetto Bluff, which is a luxury resort within the Palmetto Bluff community in Bluffton. According to TMZ the fun will start around 6 P.M. local time with pre-ceremony drinks. Their guests will then shift over to the Somerset Chapel for the wedding, followed by a reception at the Wilson Ballroom. Dinner will be served around 8 p.m. to their 154 guests, including a handful of A-listers like Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Usher, Ed Sheeran, Jaden Smith and several models.

The pair rented out almost the entire hotel except for a few rooms as they prepare to celebrate their special occasion.

“Justin is really relaxed right now,” a source told PEOPLE. “You wouldn’t know that he’s getting married. He’s all smiles, really upbeat and happy. Doesn’t seem nervous at all.”

“Hailey is really the one who did all the planning,” the source added. “Justin gave his input, but really, all he has to do is show up. He already feels married, so this is just a party.”

On Saturday, a few days before the wedding, Bieber took to Instagram to share a photo of he and his now wife back when they were much younger.

View this post on Instagram My wife and I 🙂 where it all began A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Sep 27, 2019 at 5:07pm PDT

Fans loved every bit of it using lots of heart eyes and pink heart emojis.

Today, he shared a similar photo but this time he included his in-laws, Stephen Baldwin and Kennya Baldwin, with two pink hearts drawn around her and Baldwin’s faces. The photo also includes Bieber’s mom Pattie.

The two were seen riding a boat, along with their guest, to a rehearsal dinner last night as they prepared for today.

“Last night, he was really in a great mood. He’s having the best weekend ever,” the source shared of their rehearsal dinner, also adding that he had a “heart-to-heart-talk” with his father-in-law.