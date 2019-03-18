Hailey Baldwin Addresses Reports That She and Justin Bieber Are on Verge of Breakup Due to ‘Trust Issues’

Hailey Baldwin is calling “fake news” on reports that her marriage with Justin Bieber is in trouble.

The 22-year-old model shared a not-so-subtle clapback on her Instagram Story making it clear that Us Weekly‘s report casting doubt on the relationship has no validity in her eyes.

In the midst of a beach vacation with her new husband, Baldwin wrote, “don’t believe what ya read on the internet folks,” with a laughing emoji and an eye-rolling emoji. She also added a GIF that read “FAKE NEWS.”

Last week, Us Weekly reported that Bieber’s friends were “concerned about his relationship with Hailey” and that the couple are “still having trust issues and a hard time.”

“He still wants and needs her to be his wife and she wants to support him,” one source reportedly said. “But it’s hard when he’s going through all of this.”

Previously, Bieber revealed that he was “struggling a lot” amid his battle with depression.

“Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys,” Bieber wrote on Instagram last Sunday, alongside a black and white photo of himself praying with two other people. “Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird.”

Bieber continued, “I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and [your] prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on.”

About a month before that, he and Baldwin opened up to Vogue about the struggles of marriage, in which he also spoke about his mental health struggles during his 2017 Purpose tour, the last 14 shows of which were ultimately canceled.

“I got really depressed on tour,” he said. “I haven’t talked about this, and I’m still processing so much stuff that I haven’t talked about. I was lonely. I needed some time.”

He also discussed the dangers of drug use, revealing he abused Xanax.

“Drugs put a screen between me and what I was doing. It got pretty dark,” he said. “I think there were times when my security was coming in late at night to check my pulse and see if I was still breathing.”

After the interview published, sources told Entertainment Tonight that the pop star began treatment for depression.

“Justin never had an authentic childhood due to accelerated fame and struggles with wanting normalcy,” the source said. “He felt he needed an emotional tuneup and with the help of his wife, family and friends, he’s seeking help.”

Bieber and Baldwin married in November after a whirlwind engagement of just a few months, although the couple had previously dated years ago.