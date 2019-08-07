Gwyneth Paltrow Moves in With Husband Brad Falchuk After Almost a Year of Marriage

Gwyneth Paltrow may be a recently married woman, but she’s still taking her time with husband Brad Falchuk. The actress will just now be moving in with Falchuk even though the two tied the knot a year ago. In an interview with InStyle magazine, Paltrow admits that “married life has been really good.”

She explained that the newlywed couple simply wanted to give both of their families time to get use to the new adjustment before they rushed to live under one roof.

“We took a year to let everybody [in the family] take it in and let the dust settle. And now we’re moving in together this month,” Paltrow continued. “I adore my husband. He’s brilliant and deeply kind. I feel like he’s a real equal too. And he pushes me in the best ways. I really like being married. It’s fun.”

The two tied the knot last September in East Hampton, New York in front of family and friends. Ironically, the 46-year-old actress confessed that all of her friends are encouraging the couple to keep things the way they are instead of living in one home.

Paltrow was formerly married to lead singer of Coldplay, Chris Martin, for well over a decade from 2003 to 2016. The two share two children together, Apple, 15, and Moses, 13. Falchuk also has kids, son, Brody and his daughter Isabella from a previous relationship as well.

Anyone stepping into a new relationship with kids from a previous marriage or relationship understands it can come with new challenges. When the Avengers: Endgame star was asked if she was a good stepmom, she admitted by saying she has “no idea.”

“I mean, sometimes that piece gets complicated when there are two teenage girls,” she said. “If you’re not all drinking the same Kool-Aid, it can be tough. I do think, though, at the end of the day, everyone wants the same thing, which is to feel love and be accepted.

Martin is also back in a relationship with his longtime girlfriend and 50 Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson. The two recently got back together after breaking up a few months back.

Johnson recently opened up on the Tonight’s Show Starring Jimmy Fallon about why her tooth gap closed.

“I had a permanent retainer since I was like, 13, and it was just glued to the back of my teeth, and I was having a lot of neck problems recently so my orthodontist, she decided it would be a good idea to take it off and see i my jaw sort of expanded,” she explained. “It helped me, and my gap closed by itself. I’m really sad about it too.”