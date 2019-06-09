Gwyneth Paltrow Details Odd Living Situation With Husband Brad Falchuk

Everything Gwyneth Paltrow does is pretty unique — including her living situation with husband and television producer, Brad Falchuk as she reveals the couple does not live together full time.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Paltrow admits she only lives with Falchuk four nights a week, with the 48-year-old spending the rest of his time at his own house.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Oh, all my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn’t change a thing,” the Goop founder explained, notes PEOPLE.

Paltrow said her intimacy coach approved of the idea, saying it gives their marriage “polarity.”

Falchuk is also “totally friends” with Paltrow’s ex-husband, Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin. The former couple also share daughter Apple, 15, and son Moses, 13. Falchuk also has two children from his previous marriage, son Brody and daughter Isabella.

Paltrow, 46, and Falchuk married in a private ceremony in the Hamptons last year after three years of dating. The couple then jetted off to the Maldives for their honeymoon, bringing along their children and Martin. That might seem a little unorthodox, too, but Paltrow told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest in January it was a “very modern honeymoon,” adding that her best friends also tagged along.

When Seacrest asked what kind of conversations she and Martin had at the dinner table, Paltrow responded, “Oh, just great conversation and lots of kids and you know what it was great, we had such a good time.”

Paltrow said she has remained friendly with Martin because they “just wanted to minimize the pain for the kids,” adding, “And they just want to see their parents around the dinner table, basically, so we just try to keep that.”

Paltrow and Martin were married from 2003 to 2014, when Paltrow infamously announced they were “consciously uncoupling.” Their divorce was finalized in July 2016.

In the Coldplay documentary A Head Full of Dreams, Martin opened up about the split with Paltrow, saying he felt “completely worthless and nothing to anybody” for a year.

“I was just like, ‘I’m a mess,’ really, because I can’t enjoy the great things around me. Then, of course, I went through a break-up with Gwyneth,” Martin said. “Listen, I’m never going to moan — I’m grateful for everything — but it was pretty touch and go.”

Martin said his bandmates and their manager at the time were worried about him.

“It was a challenging period,” Martin added. “It was a journey from ultimate loneliness to ultimate togetherness.”

Martin is now dating actress Dakota Johnson. In April, a source told E! News the couple is “very serious” and “an engagement could definitely be in the cards.”

Photo credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images