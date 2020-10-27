Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Engaged: Listen to All Their Duets

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani began dating in 2015, and the newly-engaged couple has collaborated on multiple songs during their years together. From holiday offerings to No. 1 country songs, these two have explored multiple genres together, filming music videos, performing on TV and surprising audiences during each others' shows. "Anytime I've ever collaborated with anyone, it's always my favorite," Stefani told Entertainment Tonight in 2016. "But to do something with him — because he's so talented and comes from such a different world — to make music together, it was just so shocking!" Scroll through to listen to all of Shelton and Stefani's musical collaborations.

"Go Ahead and Break My Heart" The couple's first duet was "Go Ahead and Break My Heart" from Shelton's 2016 album If I'm Honest. Shelton and Stefani were the only two writers on the song, and Shelton told PEOPLE that they wrote the track about "some serious insecurities that we had when we first started down this road with each other." "We both had trust issues," he said. "We were getting over it, but we wrote this song about it, and it’s perfect." Download the song on Amazon here. prevnext

"You Make It Feel Like Christmas" Shelton and Stefani got into the spirit of the season with their next team-up, the title track from Stefani's 2017 holiday album You Make It Feel Like Christmas. The pair wrote the festive duet with Justin Tranter and the late producer busbee, and the accompanying music video was the first of many to come from the couple. Download the song on Amazon here. prevnext

"Nobody But You" "Nobody But You," from Shelton's album Fully Loaded: God's Country, was released as a single in January and spent two weeks atop the charts, giving Stefani her very first country music No. 1. The song also won the couple Collaborative Video of the Year at the CMT Awards this month and is nominated for Favorite Song - Country at the upcoming American Music Awards. Shelton and Stefani have also performed the song during numerous television appearances. Download the song on Amazon here. prevnext

"Happy Anywhere" Their most recent entry is "Happy Anywhere," an upbeat love song all about being happy wherever you are as long as your partner is with you. Shelton and Stefani filmed parts of the music video in quarantine on Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma, and the rest of the footage is made up of home videos from the couple's five years together. Download the song on Amazon here. prevnext

"Make Me Like You" In addition to singing together, the two stars have also served as inspiration for each others' songs, and Stefani previously told Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live that her 2016 single "Make Me Like You" from her album This Is What the Truth Feels Like was about Shelton. "It is, actually. I will admit that that song is about that guy," she said. Download the song on Amazon here. prevnext

"Turnin' Me On" In turn, Shelton has shared that his now-fiancée was the inspiration for "Turnin' Me On," a steamy acoustic-based track from his 2017 album Texoma Shore. "I’m super proud of it — and it’s not hard to figure out who this song is about," he said in a press release when the song was released. Download the song on Amazon here. prevnext