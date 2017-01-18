Gwen Stefani Can’t Stop Bragging About Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton hit a major career milestone Tuesday, and Gwen Stefani wasted no time in congratulating her man on a job well done.

Shelton revealed that his current single, “Guy With a Girl,” hit the top spot on country radio, expressing his elation in a tweet.

“Wow!!! ‘Guy With A Girl’ is #1 at radio!!! Thank y’all!!!! Thank you country radio!! And thank you Warner Nashville!!!” he wrote.

Wow!!! “Guy With A Girl” is #1 at radio!!! Thank y’all!!!! Thank you country radio!! And thank you Warner Nashville!!! — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) January 17, 2017

Stefani quickly shared her congratulations, gushing over Shelton in a tweet of her own.

She retweeted Shelton’s original tweet, adding, “How r u real?! #uramazing #luckytoknowu #everyonelovesBS #guywithagirl ##1 Gx.”

The loved-up duo has never been shy about expressing their affection for each other, and we can’t blame them!

