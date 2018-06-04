Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Attend Wedding Together, but Not Their Own

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton went to the wedding of a loved one over the weekend, where they made no indication they’d be saying vows themselves anytime soon.

The celebrity couple plastered social media with photos and videos of the event. They smiled and took pictures with fellow guests, while keeping the focus squarely on the bride and groom. However, the atmosphere only opened them up for more questions about when they themselves would be getting married.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple have faced rumors and questions about their marital future for months. They began dating in 2015 when they met as two of the judges on NBC’s The Voice. Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting they day they stand at an altar together.

They’ve commented on the possibility multiple times, frankly informing their fans that it’s a long term plan, but they shouldn’t hold their breath. Back in April, Shelton addressed it again during an interview with CMT.

“I think about it. I don’t think it’s anytime soon or anything,” he said. “The more time that goes by, I guess, the closer you’d be getting to that.”

Not long before, Stefani dealt with a similar barrage of questions during an appearance on The Ellen Show.

“You know what? I love weddings, the kids love him,” Stefani told DeGeneres. “Everybody loves him. He’s lovable. I think about [marriage] all the time.” However, ultimately the singer dodged the question, making it clear that it wasn’t a priority at the moment.

Still, for the fans it is always on the mind, and over the weekend Stefani’s Instagram Story had them yearning for wedding bells. She herself seemed to have fun dancing — sometimes even to her own songs.

Here is a look at Stefani and Shelton’s wedding adventure.

Arrival

Stefani snapped a quick look at the decor as they took their seats in the reception. She zoomed in close on the bride and groom as they took the floor for their first dance.

All Smiles

The couple looked genuinely happy in a crowd of family and friends. Despite fans’ best efforts to interpret the photos and videos, there was nothing to suggest that the couple was thinking about getting married themselves.

First Dance

Stefani was impressed with her own camera work, but at least she captured the magical moment for the newlyweds.

Cowboy Kisses

Shelton got friendly with another guest at the wedding. It’s unclear how well he knew this cowboy beforehand, but now the two look close as can be.

Dinner With Friends

Stefani snapped all kinds of pictures of the long table where they ate dinner. She and Shelton appeared to be among some close friends.

Hollaback Girl

Stefani took the dance floor as the DJ played her own song, “Hollaback Girl.” She called the experience “bananas.”

Congratulating the happy couple

At some point in the night, Stefani and Shelton got some face time with the happy couple. They know better than anyone what it’s like to be the most sought-after person in a room, but they offered their congratulations in a selfie.

Flower Girls

Shelton delighted a few flower girls with a photo op outside of the wedding reception.

The Next Morning

Stefani posted an update on Saturday morning. She must have had quite a bit of fun, as she lounged in the early light with dark sunglasses on. She can’t have been too incapacitated, however as she had more family fun throughout the day.