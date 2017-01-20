Guilherme Vasconcelos Shares Sweet Instagram Photo of Demi Lovato

A photo posted by Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos (@bombatuf) on Jan 18, 2017 at 4:50pm PST

Demi Lovato and Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos are still going strong!

The MMA pro fighter posted a picture of the two snuggling while smiling at the camera in an adorable throwback photo.

Lovato also commented on the photo saying, “I look like I’m falling asleep” and then added a kissing heart emoji.

The two first started dating back in July and ended their hookup shortly after. The two eventually rekindled their love and spent the new year together – party hats included.

Lovato was also recently connected with UFC fighter Luke Rockhold, and ended things before running back into Vasconcelos arms.

“Demi and Luke broke up before Christmas. It wasn’t anything dramatic. The relationship just wasn’t heading where she wanted it to go. Luke was really cool about it, and they were on the same page,” a source dished.”She’s started seeing Bomba again. She’s really physically attracted to him.”

The past year has been a rocky one for Lovato as she recently ended her six-year relationship with Wilmer Valderrama.

The couple released a joint statement in June saying, “This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends. We will always be supportive of one another. Thank you to everyone who has offered us kindness and support over the years.”

