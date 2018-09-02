‘Good Morning America’ Co-Host Lara Spencer Marries Rick McVey

Good Morning America co-host and tech entrepreneur Rick McVey married on Saturday in a small outdoor ceremony in Vail, Colorado.

The couple exchanged “I dos” in front of only 135 friends and family members, reports PEOPLE. The magazine’s editor-in-chieg, Jess Cagle, shared a video from the wedding, showing Spencer being walked down the aisle by her son Duff to Christina Perri’s song “A Thousand Years.”

Spencer wore a sleeveless Adam Zohar lace gown, featuring a mermaid skirt and sheer cutouts.

Before the wedding, Spencer shared photos from Colorado on Instagram. On Thursday, she posted a photo of the couple biking. On Friday, she shared a photo with Duff and daughter Katharine in front of a mountain vista.

This is the second marriage for both Spencer and McVey. Spencer was previously married to former CNN journalist David Haffenreffer from 2000 to 2015, notes Entertainment Tonight. McVey has three teen daughters from his previous marriage.

Spencer and McVey, the CEO of MarketAxess, met after a mutual friend set them up on a blind date. The couple announced their engagement in January, after two years of dating.

Earlier this year, Spencer announced she was cutting her role on Good Morning America to focus on her lifestyle brand and DuffKat Media production company. She also hosts Flea Market Flip and recently announced a partnership with Tura Inc. to design new sunglasses.

“Flea markets are my ultimate source for inspiration,” Spencer told Good Housekeeping last month. “I love the bold shapes of vintage eyewear and wanted to modernize and reinterpret those styles for my line.”

Spencer’s collection includes more than 50 designs, which will be available later this month.

With all these projects going on, Spencer admitted that her “life is busier, but in a good way.”

“Good Morning America and Flea Market Flip keep me plenty busy, but I am working on a few other things. I would love to do more vintage-inspired fashion or a home collection inspired by flea-market finds,” Spencer told Good Housekeeping.

Spencer also said she sold a new show to HGTV. It will be produced by her production company, which is named after her children.

Back in April, a Page Six report claimed GMA staffers were “relieved” that Spencer was cutting back on GMA work because of her behind-the-scenes behavior. But a GMA rep denied those allegations.

“This is ridiculous. She is the ultimate team player,” a GMA representative said at the time. “Lara decided to cut back her hours on GMA to focus on her production company.”

photo credit: Facebook / Good Morning America