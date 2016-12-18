Bravo’s Golnesa Gharachedaghi Is Officially Engaged

In the middle of Times Square… he asked… and I said… HELL YESSSSS! So happy to spend my life with him. I love you @shalom310 A photo posted by Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi (@gg_golnesa) on Dec 17, 2016 at 6:32pm PST

Golnesa Gharachedaghi is officially engaged!

The Shah of Sunset star is set to marry Shalom from Dash Dolls and shared a sweet photo on Instagram that her now-fiancé has popped the question.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Shalom got a billboard for his favorite lady in New York City‘s Time Square that said, “Golnesa, My Love, My Everything… Will You Marry Me?” along with a picture of Golnesa.

“In the middle of Times Square… he asked… and I said… HELL YESSSSS! So happy to spend my life with him. I love you,” the bride-to-be said on Instagram with her huge diamond ring.

According to E! News, the entire cast of Shah of Sunset flew in for the engagement to watch GG in her off-Broadway play, Sex Tips For Straight Women from a Gay Man.

The two have mainly kept their relationship a secret, and only revealed they were dating just three months ago.

Congrats to the happy couple!