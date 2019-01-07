Golden Globes Nominee Kristen Bell Hits Red Carpet With ‘The Ranch’ Star Husband Dax Shepard

Golden Globe-nominated actress Kristen Bell hit the red carpet with husband Dax Shepard Sunday night.

The Good Place star, who was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, stunned in a dazzling blush pink Grecian-style gown with a plunging neckline and floor-length skirt to boot.

At one point, Bell modeled the dress to show off its full effect, with Shepard, who recently joined the cast of The Ranch, joining in on the playful pose.

The couple also posed alongside Lady Gaga, who won for Best Original Song for A Star Is Born, and wore a Judy Garland-inspired lavender gown.

The Golden Globes awards ceremony capped off a fun week for Shepard, who celebrated his 44th birthday on Wednesday, although he bemoaned the fact on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that it was in such close proximity to the holidays.

But during his Thursday appearance, DeGeneres made sure to make his special day memorable by surprising him with Bell in the audience. During a funny segment called “Ask Dr. Dax” where audience members ask the former Scrubs star for advice in their personal lives, Bell stood up with a question of her own.

“What would you recommend getting someone very special, like a spouse for their birthday? Or how would you spoil them on their birthday?” Bell asked.

“In the bedroom?” Shepard quipped to a big laugh from the audience.

“Umm, let’s say I have ‘in the bedroom’ covered,” Bell replied with a wink, joking that she had “something in her eye.”

Shepard seized the moment to turn sentimental, and said, “I would say please, please, please give that person love and support for 11 years, give them two beautiful baby girls, and you’re good.”

Both husband and wife, who have been married since 2013, ended up with tears in their eyes. “You’re crying, too!” Bell exclaimed, to which Shepard replied, “You sit down, young lady. We’ve heard enough of your questions.”

The couple shares two daughters — 5-year-old Lincoln and 3-year-old Delta — and Shepard posted a rare photo of them and Bell at the end of 2018.

In the photo, which showed the backs of their heads, Bell, Lincoln and Delta wore matching denim outfits while standing in a parking lot.

“Denim on denim on denim on denim on denim on denim on denim gawking at a hot rod wagon,” Shepard captioned his post. “[Jay Leno] would be SOOO thrilled.”

The two may keep a low profile for their kids on social media, but have opened up about parenting in interviews and on Shepard’s podcast, Armchair Expert.

Part 6 of The Ranch, which stars Shepard, is now streaming on Netflix, while The Good Place returns for its midseason premiere on Thursday, Jan. 10 at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBC.