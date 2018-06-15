Gisele Bundchen Reveals How Tom Brady Proposed

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are one of the most famous celebrity couples in Hollywood, and it seems their love story has always been elaborate.

Speaking to Vogue for their 73 Questions series, Bundchen reflected on the duo’s engagement, revealing that Brady concocted a dramatic story in order to get his future wife to the right place.

“When he proposed to me, he made up this whole story how my apartment was flooding and I ran over there to try to fix the situation,” Bundchen recalled. “When I got there, the whole apartment had candles and rose petals everywhere and then he went down on his knees to propose.”

The model added that she wasn’t thrilled to see the NFL player take the traditional knee.

“I’m like, ‘Get up!’ ’cause he just had surgery and had three staph infections,” Bundchen shared. “I’m like, ‘What are you doing?’ He’s like, ‘I gotta go on my knees.’ I’m like, ‘No, no, no, get up, please!’ And here we are.”

Brady and Bundchen wed in 2009, and the pair shares two children, son Benjamin and daughter Vivian. Brady is also father to son John from a previous relationship.

At their wedding, the couple gifted each guest a copy of The Mastery of Love, and Bundchen shared that the secret to a happy marriage is to “keep it open and loving communication.”

While the 37-year-old hails from Brazil, she and Brady now live in Boston and the model shared that the city has since become her home because “Home is where your heart is.”

Brady also made an appearance in the clip, swinging a golf club as his wife revealed that he doesn’t like to go barefoot and that the emoji that best describes him is the one wearing the sunglasses — “cool and collected.”

She also shared that while she has taught him to recycle, he has taught her “how to say no — but not to him.”

Bundchen later dispensed a few more pieces of wisdom, telling young models to “believe in yourself, but be ready for a fair amount of rejection.”

As for the biggest lesson she’s learned during her decades on the catwalk, Bundchen shared, “never compare yourself to anyone — we are all unique.”

And her most important life lesson for others to learn? “Always treat others the way you like to be treated.”

Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images