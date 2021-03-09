George Clooney Says Wife Amal Is Watching 'ER' — and He's 'In a Lot of Trouble'

✖

Amal Clooney is spending her time in quarantine catching up on some shows, and it's landing husband George Clooney in some trouble. The actor appeared on the SmartLess podcast Monday where he told hosts Sean Hayes, Jason Bateman and Will Arnett that his wife has been watching reruns of ER, the medical drama that he starred on as pediatrician Doug Ross from 1994 to 1999, and she isn’t exactly fond of his onscreen counterpart's behavior.

The Oscar winner joked that his wife "is watching them now and it's getting me in a lot of trouble." While his character was dedicated to his profession, he was also a well-known ladies man, with Clooney admitting that he'd "forgotten all of the terrible things (my character) was doing picking up on women and things." ER was a megahit and ran for 15 seasons from 1994 until 2009 and at one point drawing in around 42 million viewers, which Clooney noted was "unheard of." Clooney was a standout, raking in two Emmy nominations for his role, though his fame stemming from the series did not faze his wife, with the Midnight Sky actor stating, "Yeah, that's not my wife" when asked if Amal had been starstruck while watching the series.

During his Monday appearance, the actor also opened up about his and Amal's relationship, including when they first met. The couple later tied the knot in September of 2014 in a lavish Italian wedding and welcomed twins Alexander and Ella in June 2017.

"The truth was I met this amazing woman, and she took my breath away, and she was brilliant and funny and beautiful and kind, and I was sort of swept off my feet," he told the podcast hosts. "We got engaged after a few months and got married within the first year that we met. (It) surprised me more than anybody else in the world, and everybody else was pretty surprised."

Clooney also got candid about fatherhood and the hilarious antics of his "monsters." According to Today, the actor revealed that "everything gets destroyed in a second" with his two kids, and his son is already following in his prankster footsteps. According to Clooney, little Alexander put peanut butter on his shoe and pretended it was "poo-poo" before eating it.

The Monday appearance marked Clooney's latest update about his home life amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Just last month, the actor said he'd "taken on" a new hobby: "two or three loads of laundry a day, dishes all f–ing day, because these kids are all slobs." He also previously joked that he "drinks, mostly" to "get through" quarantine with his two children, though he said he has "an amazing wife and two funny knuckleheads that make me laugh, and I get to wake up with them every morning and put them to bed every night."