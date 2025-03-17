Gene Hackman’s Estate Attempting to Block Release of Death Investigation Details

Gene Hackman’s estate wants to keep certain details of his death unattainable to the public. The Associated Press reports an estate representative is seeking to block the public release of autopsy and investigative reports, specifically photographs and police body-camera video, related to the recent deaths of Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa.

Multiple reports note the longtime couple were discovered in a partially mummified state at their New Mexico home in February. Per an initial autopsy, it’s been determined that the 95-year-old actor died of heart disease with complications from Alzheimer’s disease. A week prior, a rare, rodent-borne disease — hantavirus pulmonary syndrome — took the life of his 65-year-old wife, Betsy.

Hackman’s pacemaker last showed signs of activity on Feb. 18, indicating an abnormal heart rhythm, hinting to the day he died. The couple’s bodies were not discovered until Feb. 26 when maintenance and security workers showed up at the Santa Fe home and alerted police, asking for a wellness check. The actor’s adult children hadn’t spoken to him in months.

Julia Peters, an estate rep for the couple, requested a district court in Santa Fe to seal records in the cases to protect the family’s right to privacy in grief under the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. They don’t want the images, many of which are graphic, released. The request also noted the couple’s private lifestyle, which the family and estate want honored even in death.

The report notes that New Mexico’s open records law blocks public access to sensitive images, including depictions of people who are deceased. Some medical information also is not considered public record under the state Inspection of Public Records Act.

“I do think it does infringe on transparency if the court were to prohibit release of all the investigation records, including the autopsies,” Lavin said. “The whole idea of those records being available is to ensure accountability in the way those investigations are done. There is also a public health concern given that hantavirus was involved.”