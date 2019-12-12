‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Spotted With Rose Leslie on Rare Public Date

Months after it was reported that Kit Harington was spending time in a wellness retreat, the Game of Thrones star has been seen out in public with his wife, Rose Leslie. This marks the first time that the couple has been spotted together in six months. According to PEOPLE, Harington and Leslie were spotted attending the MS Society’s Carols by Candlelight at St. Boltolph-Without-Bishopsgate Church on Tuesday, Dec. 10. The GoT star donned a black jacket with a navy scarf while his wife donned a chic multicolored coat.

While this was the first time that the two actors were seen together in six months, Harington has been seen out in public recently. Not only did the star appear at ACE Comic Con Midwest in October, but he attended the Emmy Awards with the rest of his GoT castmates in September.

Harington’s rep previously confirmed to PEOPLE in May, a little over one week after the GoT series finale, that he had checked into a wellness retreat.

“Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues,” his rep’s statement read.

Additionally, a source told PEOPLE that Harington reportedly struggled with being an A-lister after GoT‘s success. “For 10 years, Kit was almost interchangeable with Jon Snow, and fully inhabited this intense character,” the source said. “The role and especially the level of fame he was thrust into was a lot for someone so young and just out of drama school.”

“Ultimately, now that he has that break and has said goodbye to Jon Snow, he needed help to figure things out and be himself — to just be Kit,” they added.

Another source shared that Harington had “the right attitude on self-improvement” in regards to his treatment.

Page Six was the first to report the news about Harington’s decision to go into treatment for stress and alcohol use. The publication reported that the actor had checked into a luxury Connecticut facility weeks before the GoT series finale aired. The facility reportedly cost over $120,000 per month.

A supposed friend of the actor’s told Page Six that the ending of the HBO series “really hit him hard.”

“He realized ‘this is it — this is the end’, it was something they had all worked so hard on for so many years,” they said. “He had a moment of, what next?”

“His wife Rose is being extremely supportive,” they added. “Everyone close to him really wanted him to get some rest. Right now, he just needs peace and quiet.”