Fun in the Sun: Scott Disick Shows off Bikini Babe Sofia Richie

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie still appear to be in the honeymoon phase of their burgeoning relationship. The couple posted a series of steamy shots from their recent trip to the beach on Instagram.

Disick put several photos of his model girlfriend on his Instagram story. She was standing on a rocky shore, looking pensive in a black bikini. “Water,” the caption read.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In another photo, Richie is in the same bikini, standing beside Disick who’s in black and white swimwear. They both look serious in thick black shades as they lean against the side of a helicopter. Richie has her hand resting conspicuously on Disick’s thigh, looking possessive.

🌹🌹🌹Fckin’ precious A post shared by Sofia Richie (@richieupdates) on Jan 14, 2018 at 1:38pm PST

“This boat is way 2 long we had 2 chop it,” the caption reads.

The couple has raised a lot of eyebrows for their age gap — Richie is 19 while Disick is 34 years old. Still, according to sources who spoke to People, the two of them are “very serious,” and Richie is a “positive influence” on Disick, who has had a very public struggle with alcohol.

“She’s been great for him,” the source said. “She’s made a big impact on his life and hasn’t partied at all since they met.”

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Jan 14, 2018 at 3:41pm PST

Since they got together, the two have been seen out and about constantly. Disick has been criticized for constantly posting pictures of Richie online, oftentimes in skimpy outfits. The model doesn’t seem to mind though, and the two are ignoring the naysayers.

Richie and Disick reportedly spent Christmas and New Year’s Eve together. Over the holidays, Richie reportedly said she was “convinced” that Kourtney Kardashian isn’t over Disick, who she has three children with.

However, Kardashian and her new boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, have also been moving forward rather quickly. Last week, rumors even surfaced that the pair might have plans to elope.

Perhaps more surprising than anything is the civility and lack of drama between the whole group. Disick was invited to Kris Jenner’s Christmas party, along with Kourtney’s new boyfriend, and no one was worried about the fallout. The two have been together for several of the kids’ birthday parties as well, always on their best behavior respectively.