‘Foxcatcher’ Actress Sienna Miller Is Dating Director Bennett Miller

(Photo: Getty/Jean Catuffe )

Sienna Miller and Bennett Miller have more in common than a last name.

The Foxcatcher actress and director are dating, a source confirmed to Us Weekly.

The two have been spotted getting cozy at major public events, including Wimbledon in July and the U.S. Open on September 11. They were also caught cuddling up at a Met Gala after party this May.

The two met on the set of Foxcatcher, where the Oscar-winner directed Sienna Bennett.

At the time, she was dating boyfriend Tom Sturridge with whom she has 4-year-old daughter Marlowe. She and Sturridge broke up last summer.