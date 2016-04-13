Former ‘DWTS’ Pro Dancer Introduces New Baby!
On Easter Sunday I gave birth to our Son MADDOX LAUREL BOSS he was 8 lbs 15 oz and full of joy. He has already stolen my heart with is big bright eyes, stunning radiant smile and the way he snuggles perfectly into my arms, he is perfect in every way! He is and will always be my precious boy. And I feel so blessed to be his mother. To Maddox: I promise to love you forever, i will lead, I will teach, i will be strong, I will listen, I will be an example. I will be a shoulder to cry on when u need it, I will have a bandaid ready for when u fall, i will walk you into your first day of school and help u study for ur first test , I won't help teach u to drive ( leave that to dad, the one that is a good driver) but I will help u pin on ur first prom boutonnière. I will be there for it all and you every step of the way . I AM your mother and that is unconditional and everlasting! I LOVE YOU MADDOX and welcome to our family.
Dancing With the Stars pro Allison Holker shared the first photo of her baby boy, Maddox Laurel Boss, on Instagram Tuesday, April 12, two weeks after his birth.
Holker and husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, from So You Think You Can Dance, welcomed their son who was born with a full head of hair Easter Sunday.
The proud new mom shared an adorable photo of little Maddox and she's truly smitten.
"He has already stolen my heart with is big bright eyes, stunning radiant smile and the way he snuggles perfectly into my arms, he is perfect in every way!" she writes in the caption. "He is and will always be my precious boy. And I feel so blessed to be his mother.
Little Maddox joins 7-year-old big sister Weslie.
Congrats to the growing family!
My family is my everything. #squad @sir_twitch_alot @weslierboss #maddoxlaurelboss #krytpoboss #lunalaneboss
