Former ‘DWTS’ Pro Dancer Introduces New Baby!

Dancing With the Stars pro Allison Holker shared the first photo of her baby boy, Maddox Laurel Boss, on Instagram Tuesday, April 12, two weeks after his birth.

Holker and husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, from So You Think You Can Dance, welcomed their son who was born with a full head of hair Easter Sunday.

The proud new mom shared an adorable photo of little Maddox and she's truly smitten.

"He has already stolen my heart with is big bright eyes, stunning radiant smile and the way he snuggles perfectly into my arms, he is perfect in every way!" she writes in the caption. "He is and will always be my precious boy. And I feel so blessed to be his mother.

Little Maddox joins 7-year-old big sister Weslie.

Congrats to the growing family!