Former ‘DWTS’ Pro Dancer Welcomes Baby Boy!

(Photo: Getty / Angela Weiss )

Allison Holker and Stephen "tWitch" Boss have welcomed their son!

The couple, who met while they were both competing on So You Think You Can Dance, had a baby boy March 27, their representative confirms to PEOPLE.

Born in Los Angeles, son Maddox Laurel Boss weighed in at 8 lbs., 15 oz., and measured 22 inches.

"[Maddox's birth] was truly an unforgettable moment and we are grateful to everyone that shared in the experience and made it so monumental. Our family feels full!" the new parents say in a statement.

Little Maddox joins big sister Weslie, 7, and she's taken to her little brother quite well.

We had an EASTER BABY!! We welcomed MADDOX LAUREL BOSS to the world. 8 lbs 15 oz, and very healthy. He is surrounded by so much LOVE . — Allison holker (@Allisonholker) March 29, 2016





"Maddox already has the best big sister Weslie, they have already bonded and share a truly beautiful love," the couple add.

Earlier this year, Holker spoke to Fit Pregnancy about being the first woman in DWTS history to compete while pregnant.

"There I was in these itty-bitty costumes, flaunting myself, at four-and-a-half months pregnant," she said. "If you've ever been pregnant, you know that even in those first few weeks, you have to make frequent trips to the restroom. Well, I had to go what felt like 20 times during a show, and I needed three people to help me peel the outfit on and off each time. I couldn't do it myself!"

Congrats to the happy family!