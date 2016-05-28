Former ‘DWTS’ Pro Dancer Welcomes Baby Boy!
Allison Holker and Stephen "tWitch" Boss have welcomed their son!
The couple, who met while they were both competing on So You Think You Can Dance, had a baby boy March 27, their representative confirms to PEOPLE.
Born in Los Angeles, son Maddox Laurel Boss weighed in at 8 lbs., 15 oz., and measured 22 inches.
"[Maddox's birth] was truly an unforgettable moment and we are grateful to everyone that shared in the experience and made it so monumental. Our family feels full!" the new parents say in a statement.
Little Maddox joins big sister Weslie, 7, and she's taken to her little brother quite well.
We had an EASTER BABY!! We welcomed MADDOX LAUREL BOSS to the world. 8 lbs 15 oz, and very healthy. He is surrounded by so much LOVE .— Allison holker (@Allisonholker) March 29, 2016
"Maddox already has the best big sister Weslie, they have already bonded and share a truly beautiful love," the couple add.
Earlier this year, Holker spoke to Fit Pregnancy about being the first woman in DWTS history to compete while pregnant.
"There I was in these itty-bitty costumes, flaunting myself, at four-and-a-half months pregnant," she said. "If you've ever been pregnant, you know that even in those first few weeks, you have to make frequent trips to the restroom. Well, I had to go what felt like 20 times during a show, and I needed three people to help me peel the outfit on and off each time. I couldn't do it myself!"
Congrats to the happy family!