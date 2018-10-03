Food Network Personality Alton Brown Marries Elizabeth Ingram

Congratulations are in order for Food Network’s Alton Brown and Elizabeth Ingram, with the two recently tying the knot.

The Food Network Good Eats host and the Atlanta-based restaurant and interior designer sailed off into the sunset this weekend on a boat in Charleston, South Carolina, with Brown taking to Instagram on Monday to confirm the news.

“Mom and dad got married on a boat and all I got was a glass of weird fizzy stuff,” Brown captioned of the couple’s rescue dog, Abigail, sitting next to a glass of champagne.

Later, Brown shared a photo of himself and Ingram on the boat, with his bride wearing an elegant lace dress and sneakers, while Brown donned a tan suit and straw hat.

“Yeah, we wore sneakers,” Brown, who also confirmed the news with a tweet, captioned the photo, jokingly adding the hashtag, “my bouquet was a bloody mary.”

Ingram also shared the news on her own Instagram account, sharing a photo of herself and her “dear friend and support” on the boat.

The couple, who became engaged in April, treated their wedding guests to a “special brunch” prepared by the Chubby Fish restaurant in Charleston.

“The food, based on local by-catch, was one of the best meals I can remember,” the Good Eats host wrote on Instagram, including a photo of the food for the day. “The shrimp and rice was my favorite, though I obviously didn’t get a clear shot of it.”

Prior to tying the knot, the food enthusiast teased that caviar would definitely be at the wedding, dubbing the one must-have food.

“We are caviar fanatics. We’re gonna have lots of it, good stuff,” Brown told Food & Wine. “My fiancé and I are both pretty crazy about fish eggs, that’s the one thing we’re really splurging on.”

The couple first met in 2016 at one of Brown’s book signings for EveryDayCook, and Brown later hired Ingram to help with renovations on his new apartment in in Marietta, Georgia. Those seven-month renovations eventually began turning into dates.

“At some point, meetings turned into dates,” Brown told Architectural Digest in a recent interview. “I’m not going to lie—and I can’t put my finger on when it was—I started looking forward to seeing her more than the space.”

Prior to his marriage to Ingram, Brown was married to DeAnna Brown, though the couple settled their divorce in 2015. They have one daughter together, Zoey, 19.