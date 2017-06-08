‘Flipping Out’ Star Jenni Pulos Welcomes New Baby With Husband Jonathan Nassos

These Bravo stars are probably flipping out right now as they welcome their second child!
Jenni Pulos, star of the network’s show Flipping Out, has welcomed a baby girl with her husband, Jonathan Nassos, ET confirms.
Videos by PopCulture.com
The couple already has a 3-year-old daughter, Alianna. She joined them at the hospital to meet her new sibling, Georgia Grace, and take a family picture.
Both mom and baby are “happy and healthy.” Little Georgia Grace entered the world at 1:38 p.m. on Wednesday, weighing 8 lbs., 1 oz. at 20 1/2 inches long.
MORE: ‘Flipping Out’ Star Jenni Pulos Pregnant With Her Second Child
Pulos had been open about her infertility struggles before announcing in January that she was pregnant.
Congratulations to the happy family!
Photo credit: Instagram/@jennipulos
