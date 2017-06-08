‘Flipping Out’ Star Jenni Pulos Welcomes New Baby With Husband Jonathan Nassos

Definition of miracle: Noun An extraordinary event manifesting divine intervention in human affairs. @jonathannassos @chriscallahanphotography #nassospartyof4 A post shared by Jenni Pulos (@jennipulos) on Jun 7, 2017 at 9:20pm PDT

These Bravo stars are probably flipping out right now as they welcome their second child!

Jenni Pulos, star of the network’s show Flipping Out, has welcomed a baby girl with her husband, Jonathan Nassos, ET confirms.

The couple already has a 3-year-old daughter, Alianna. She joined them at the hospital to meet her new sibling, Georgia Grace, and take a family picture.

Both mom and baby are “happy and healthy.” Little Georgia Grace entered the world at 1:38 p.m. on Wednesday, weighing 8 lbs., 1 oz. at 20 1/2 inches long.

Pulos had been open about her infertility struggles before announcing in January that she was pregnant.

Congratulations to the happy family!

