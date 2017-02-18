‘Flip or Flop’s’ Tarek El Moussa Has a New Real Estate Ad and Someone Was Left Out

The stars of HGTV‘s Flip or Flop, Tarek and Christina El Moussa, seem to decide on a daily basis whether they love each other or hate each other. Amidst all of the reports that the two want to continue filming their show, they keep getting spotted out on dates with prospective new romantic partners. A newly updated real estate ad from Tarek & Associates reveals that Tarek is taking further steps to distance himself from Christina.

The photo of Tarek solo on the flyer might not seem like a big deal, but considering how much of their brand was built on the idea of them being a happy couple and Tarek being willing to leave that image behind shows that he’s willing to sacrifice potential profits to distance himself from Christina.

Despite the controversies surrounding the show, from Tarek’s verbal assaults on Christina to incredibly tense filming situations, Flip or Flop continues to be a hit for HGTV. Since the ratings haven’t dipped for the show during a public battle between its stars, there’s really no end in sight.

Considering that the two might realize they can’t sell themselves as solo acts and are only marketable as a package, the duo might do whatever it takes to stay on air as long as they can.

