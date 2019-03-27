‘Flip or Flop’s Christina Anstead Expecting Baby With New Husband Ant

Christina Anstead, previously known as Christina El Moussa, and new husband Ant Anstead are going to be parents together. The newlyweds announced that they are expecting their first child together, which will make their blended brood a happy party of seven.

The Flip or Flop star shared the happy news on Instagram Friday, writing, “@ant_anstead and I are so excited to announce #babyanstead coming this September!! The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the photo, the happy couple stands in an embrace while a grinning Christina holds out a black and white sonogram photo of their bundle of joy.

Ant commented on Christina’s photo, “Blessed! #MiracleBaby.”

Ant, 40, shared a photo of the sonogram set in the middle of a collage of his daughter Amelie and son Archie, from a previous marriage, as well as Christina’s daughter Taylor and son Brayden, whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

“And then…… there were FIVE!!! (Well …. four and a half! Will be Five in September)!!” he wrote.

The pregnancy news comes three months after their winter wonderland surprise wedding in December. Christina, 35, and Ant, a British TV personality, married almost a year after Christina’s divorce from El Moussa was finalized. They announced their separation in late 2016.

Last month, Christina and Ant spent their first Valentine’s Day together as a married couple paying tribute to their wedding day. Christina shared a photo from the special day of the two touching foreheads and holding hands while lounging on whimsical swings.

“Happy Valentine’s Day my [shield and sword],” she captioned the shot. “Love doing this life with you.”

After their wedding, the two told PEOPLE about the journey that led to their marriage.

“It was a crazy couple of years,” Christina said, referencing her divorce from husband Tarek, with whom she hosts Flip or Flop. “It’s like my life did a 180.”

“I am incredibly grateful to have met her,” Ant said. “She saved me.”

Christina chimed in, “We saved each other.”

“Two weeks after our first date, I was at a hockey game with my dad and I told him, ‘I’m going to marry Ant,’” Christina told the outlet. “When you know, you know.”

While it was messy at the time, the aftermath of Christina and Tarek’s divorce has been amicable, and the former couple still hosts Flip or Flop together. Earlier this month, the two were photographed filming for season 8 of the HGTV show in West Covina, California, in which they were all smiles.

Christina previously told Entertainment Tonight that they both looked forward to working together on their series, despite their split, and that “everything is super upbeat and light.”

“Tarek and I have worked together for 10 years, and we’re going to continue to work together,” she said at the time. “We’re getting along really, really well right now.”