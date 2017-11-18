See the First Photos From Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s Wedding

The first photos from Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian‘s wedding were published by Vogue on Friday after the happy couple tied the knot on Thursday at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans.

The photos give an intimate look at the fairy tale wedding the couple had in an exclusive for the magazine.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Their wedding had a French ball theme, complete with decor that looked like pieces right out of Beauty and the Beast. The couple even danced to the title song from the Disney classic.

Williams’ beautiful Alexander McQueen dress is one of the stars of the photos. The tennis legend worked with Sarah Burton on the design.

@serenawilliams married @alexisohanian in a stunning Sarah Burton for @alexandermcqueen princess gown. Tap the link in our bio for more exclusive photos from the star-studded celebration. Photographed by @mistadubb and @ericamelissa_. A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) on Nov 17, 2017 at 5:39pm PST

“I flew to London to meet with Sarah and ended up falling in love with the ball gown silhouette, which is completely the opposite of what I ever thought I would choose for myself,” Williams told Vogue. “I loved the idea of doing a really spectacular ball gown, and it has turned out to be such an incredibly special piece.”

The guests include Beyonce Knowles and her mother, Tina; Kim Kardashian West, Anna Wintour; Kelly Rowland; Ciara; and La La Anthony, according to Vogue. The guests’ seating was arranged similar to a fashion show.

“I wanted the whole thing to be as non-traditional as possible,” Williams told the magazine. “We did sofas instead of chairs, with everything facing the aisle instead of the altar.”

In addition to her Alexander McQueen gown, Williams wore $3.5 million worth of ZIV Karats jewellery. Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, wore an Armani suit. They both wrote their own vows, with Ohanian calling Williams the “greatest of all time, not just in sport.”

“I’m talking about as a mother and as a wife,” Ohanian continued. “I am so excited to write so many more chapters of our fairy tale together. And my whole life I didn’t even realize it, but I was waiting for this moment. And everything that I have done, everything that I am so proud of in my career, and in my life, for the last 34 years, pales in comparison to what we’re doing today. And I am so grateful, and I am so in love.”

The wedding was in New Orleans because it is Ohanian’s favorite city, aside from Brooklyn. However, they both decided on the venue.

“The venue — the Contemporary Arts Center of New Orleans — was a decision we both made. Painting and art is something I’m really passionate about, so it just felt natural and different to do it at a contemporary art museum.”

Williams and Ohanian are parents to daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., who was born on Sept. 1.