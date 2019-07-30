Fight Breaks out at Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau’s Wedding in Newly Posted Video

Jana Mongeau and Jake Paul officially tied the knot Sunday night — but not without a little drama. Mongeau took to Twitter after the Las Vegas nuptials to detail a fight that broke out while they stood at the altar.

“Someone just threw a glass of champagne at jake and I at the f—ing altar holy f— HAAHAHAHAHAHA. Jana don’t need no press,” she tweeted. “Wow. Just married. Honestly made it better…. to slow dance while they scream. I love you @jakepaul.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, an eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight that the fight appeared to be staged. Video footage on social media showed a scuffle between two men throwing punches.

Damn! I fell bad for #janawedding this fight was not call for, I am so sad😭 Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau #janawedding I hope your honeymoon goes alot smoother and less dramatic pic.twitter.com/uCwQAohN00 — HeyItsMe (@holly2ndaccount) July 29, 2019

In the hours leading up to the wedding, which fans could pay to livestream, Mongeau took to her Instagram Story to document a slew of photos showing her and Paul getting ready, flying out to Vegas with their friends and having a generally wild time.

She showed off her two different wedding dresses — one for her arrival to the event and another for the actual exchanging of vows. For her first look of the night, she went for a more traditional, curve-hugging all-white gown with lace detailing and a long, floor-length veil. When it came to say “I do,” she donned a gown featuring a corset-style top with sweetheart neckline and voluminous, ruffled pink and white skirt and train.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓙𝓪𝓷𝓪💗💍 (@jana4ever_) on Jul 28, 2019 at 8:09pm PDT

The newlyweds also had their names (including their joint couple name, Jana) and wedding date painted on the building of the wedding venue. The wedding is the first marriage for both YouTube stars and comes one month after Paul, 22, proposed to Mongeau, 21, last month as she celebrated her milestone birthday in Vegas. He brought her on stage at Drai’s Nightclub and popped the question there, with her later showing off her giant ring on Instagram.

“JAKE JUST PROPOSED,” she tweeted at the time. “I’m……. engaged………………”

She also shared a few engagement photos on Instagram this month, captioning them, “Bet you didn’t think we’d be engaged for this long… #ThePauls.”

Paul revealed the wedding date during a surprised appearance at Mongeau’s panel at VidCon on July 14, reading her a poem: “Welcome to the Paul family, we welcome you with love. From the moment I met you, we fit like a glove. The world can question our fate, but on July 28, you can all save the date.”